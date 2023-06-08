Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 10.90 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

The current water stock in the city is less than the water stock we had on the same day in 2022. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Thursday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 10.90 per cent.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 1,57,814 million litre of water or 10.90 per cent on June 8, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

As on June 7, the water level in Tansa is at 21.99 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 23.82 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 13.37 per cent, Bhatsa 8.38 per cent, Vehar 24.66 per cent and Tulsi has 29.94 per cent of useful water level.

On Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the meteorological conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 48 hours.

IMD had in May predicted arrival of monsoon on June 4.

Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.

Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days.

The conditions are also favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep, some more parts of Southwest, Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

Monsoon is crucial specially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi.

Crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January-March depending on maturity is Rabi. Crops produced between rabi and kharif are summer crops.

Meanwhile, Cyclone 'Biparjoy', the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, rapidly intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm with meteorologists predicting a "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala and "weak" progress beyond the southern peninsula under its influence.

(With inputs from ANI)