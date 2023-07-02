Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 15.40 per cent

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 15.40 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Sunday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,22,868 million litre of water or 15.40 per cent.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 38.75 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 41.76 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 21.77 per cent, Bhatsa 7.75 per cent, Vehar 36.02 per cent and Tulsi 45.97 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted 'moderate spells of rain' with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 23.26 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 24.57 mm and 26.51 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.41 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 11.15 am today, while another high tide of 3.78 metre is expected at 11.04 pm, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 2.01 meter is expected at 5.13 pm today.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days - between June 24 and 29.

The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI)