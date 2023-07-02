Mumbai: Two killed in fatal accident involving two BEST buses, autorickshaw in Goregaon

The accident took place near Goregaon check naka bridge on the Eastern Express Highway

In a tragic incident, two persons died on Sunday in a fatal accident involving two Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and an autorickshaw.

The accident took place near Goregaon check naka bridge on the Eastern Express Highway. The victims have been identified as Johny Sankharam (42) and Sujata Panchaki (38).

According to BEST, the buses involved in the accident were Bus No. 1453 (MH 01 AP 0226) and Bus No. 1862 (MH 01 AP 0746), both of which were en route from Poisar Depot to Ghatkopar Depot for a depot transfer. Bus No. 1453 was driven by Santosh Vishnu Deoolkar (53), while Bus No. 1862 was operated by Santosh Shankar Ghonge (45).

At approximately 1.45 am, the driver of Bus No. 1862 applied the brakes, prompting the driver of Bus No. 1453 to do the same. Unfortunately, due to the slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall, Bus No. 1453 skidded and collided first with Bus No. 1862 and then with an autorickshaw, said the BEST in a statement.

Tragically, the passengers of the autorickshaw, Johny Sankharam, and Sujata Panchaki, sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a Trauma Care Hospital by the police. However, despite the efforts of medical professionals, Johny Sankharam was pronounced dead at 2:45 AM, before admission. Sujata Panchaki was transferred to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, where she was declared dead by the doctor at 3:45 AM.

The autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries to his left cheek and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Earlier on June 22, an 84-year-old woman died hours after she was hit by a bus belonging to public transporter BEST in Mumbai's Girgaon area.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus was plying on route number 66, Sion to South Mumbai, at the time.

The octogenarian came in contact with the front left corner of the bus while crossing a road around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, an official told the news agency PTI.

The bus being a low-floor model, the woman remained trapped under it. The vehicle was lifted with the help of a jack of a taxi and the woman was pulled out, the official said.

The woman, who suffered serious injuries to her chest and ribs, was taken to Bhatia Hospital at Tardeo but she died during treatment after about 4 hours, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)