Mumbai: 84-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus in Girgaon

In a tragic incident on June 22, an 84-year-old pedestrian lost her life after being hit by a BEST bus while crossing the road near Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area

Representative image/iStock

In a tragic incident on June 22, an 84-year-old pedestrian lost her life after being hit by a BEST bus while crossing the road near Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area.

The bus (MH-01-DR-0549) was proceeding towards the Sion bus station from Ballard Pier.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, around 5.50 pm, a lady pedestrian came in contact with the front left side corner of the Wet Lease BEST bus.

"Since the bus is a low-floor bus, she was trapped under the bus. With the help of the taxi driver's jack, the bus was lifted up and the old lady was removed," Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said in its official statement.

The deceased was identified as Aruna Sadashiv Jadye.

"The lady sustained an injury to her chest and ribs. She was shifted to Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo for further treatment," the BEST official stated.

The lady was declared dead during treatment at 9.38 pm on Wednesday night.

In another incident on the same day, a 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon.

As per the BEST authority, the BEST bus from Worli Depot was proceeding towards Colaba Depot when one passenger identified as Mahesh Anarkat complained of chest pain.

The passenger was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead before admission.