Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 84 year old pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus in Girgaon

Mumbai: 84-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus in Girgaon

Updated on: 22 June,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a tragic incident on June 22, an 84-year-old pedestrian lost her life after being hit by a BEST bus while crossing the road near Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area

Mumbai: 84-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by BEST bus in Girgaon

Representative image/iStock


In a tragic incident on June 22, an 84-year-old pedestrian lost her life after being hit by a BEST bus while crossing the road near Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area.


The bus (MH-01-DR-0549) was proceeding towards the Sion bus station from Ballard Pier.


According to the official, around 5.50 pm, a lady pedestrian came in contact with the front left side corner of the Wet Lease BEST bus.


"Since the bus is a low-floor bus, she was trapped under the bus. With the help of the taxi driver's jack, the bus was lifted up and the old lady was removed," Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said in its official statement.

The deceased was identified as Aruna Sadashiv Jadye.

"The lady sustained an injury to her chest and ribs. She was shifted to Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo for further treatment," the BEST official stated.

The lady was declared dead during treatment at 9.38 pm on Wednesday night.

In another incident on the same day, a 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon.

As per the BEST authority, the BEST bus from Worli Depot was proceeding towards Colaba Depot when one passenger identified as Mahesh Anarkat complained of chest pain.

The passenger was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead before admission.

 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport girgaon mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK