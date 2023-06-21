Breaking News
Mumbai: 79-year-old passenger dies due to chest pain while travelling in BEST bus

Updated on: 21 June,2023 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon

Representative image/iStock

A 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon.


According to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) authority, the BEST bus from Worli Depot was proceeding towards Colaba Depot when one passenger identified as Mahesh Anarkat complained of chest pain, when the bus reached Nagpada bus stop.


"The passenger was rushed to Sir JJ Hospital for medical treatment but he was declared dead before admission at 12.15 pm on on-duty doctor," a press statment from BEST stated.


 

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news maharashtra jj hospital

