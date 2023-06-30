Mumbai: Passenger dies aboard BEST bus near Sakhar Bavan

In a tragic incident on June 30, 2023, a passenger aboard bus Route 115, Sr. 39, Bus No 6701, BDr 023154 of Backbay Depot (Tata Group One Man Operation) was en route to CSMT.

Representational picture

In a tragic incident on June 30, 2023, a passenger aboard bus Route 115, Sr. 39, Bus No 6701, BDr 023154 of Backbay Depot (Tata Group One Man Operation) was en route to CSMT.

At approximately 17:15 hours near Sakhar Bhavan, one of the passengers, identified as Pandurang Laxman Ratate, aged 66 years, fell down from his seat and sustained an injury to his chin.

The passenger became unconscious, prompting immediate action. An ambulance was called and Ratate was promptly transferred to G T Hospital for medical attention, BEST said in a statement.

Tragically, Ratate was declared dead at 18:30 hpurs by Doctor Anil Kumar, it said.