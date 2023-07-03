Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 16.78 per cent x 00:00

In Mumbai, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 16.78 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Monday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 2,42,861 million litre of water or 16.78 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 40.08 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 43.85 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 24.42 per cent, Bhatsa 9.25 per cent, Vehar 38.00 per cent and Tulsi 50.27 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted 'moderate spells of rain' with a possibility of intense rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 14.72 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 49.36 mm and 44.93 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.60 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.02 pm today, while another high tide of 3.95 metre is expected at 11.52 pm, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.85 metre is expected at 6.05 pm today.