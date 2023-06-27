The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 6.97 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 6.97 per cent x 00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 6.97 per cent, shows Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The water level in the reservoirs has been dripping as compared to the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 22.51 per cent.

At Modak-Sagar, 26.64 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 9.52 per cent, Bhatsa o.88 per cent, Vihar 24.66 per cent and Tulsi 28.76 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 1,00,873 million litre of water on June 27, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast indicates that Mumbai city and its suburbs will experience moderate rainfall throughout the day.

The IMD stated that Mumbai and nearby districts will receive heavy spells for the next four to five days.

The monsoon, which was delayed by over two weeks, was slated to reach the city by June 11.

Also Read: Medics share tips to protect yourself from falling sick due to rapid weather changes