Medics share tips to protect yourself from falling sick due to rapid weather changes

Light showers have marked the onset of monsoon in Mumbai. Such sudden weather changes also cause sickness among many. We ask health experts for tips to protect ourselves from falling sick during abrupt weather change

Rapid shifts in temperature and humidity can trigger respiratory issues such as asthma, allergies and sinusitis. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Mumbai has started witnessing light showers marking the onset of the much-awaited monsoon. A transition from summer to monsoon, though a great relief from the city’s humidity, brings with itself health concerns like viral fever, common cold and flu, respiratory issues, etc. Falling sick from sudden weather changes is not a new occurrence and happens whenever climatic and environmental changes take place. Mid-day Online spoke to health experts who share preventive tips to protect yourself from sudden weather changes.