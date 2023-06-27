Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Medics share tips to protect yourself from falling sick due to rapid weather changes

Medics share tips to protect yourself from falling sick due to rapid weather changes

Premium

Updated on: 27 June,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Light showers have marked the onset of monsoon in Mumbai. Such sudden weather changes also cause sickness among many. We ask health experts for tips to protect ourselves from falling sick during abrupt weather change

Medics share tips to protect yourself from falling sick due to rapid weather changes

Rapid shifts in temperature and humidity can trigger respiratory issues such as asthma, allergies and sinusitis. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


Mumbai has started witnessing light showers marking the onset of the much-awaited monsoon. A transition from summer to monsoon, though a great relief from the city’s humidity, brings with itself health concerns like viral fever, common cold and flu, respiratory issues, etc. Falling sick from sudden weather changes is not a new occurrence and happens whenever climatic and environmental changes take place. Mid-day Online spoke to health experts who share preventive tips to protect yourself from sudden weather changes.

life and style culture news mumbai health Lifestyle news fitness Health And Wellness mumbai monsoon

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK