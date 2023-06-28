The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 7.26 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 7.26 per cent; BMC to impose water cut from July 1 x 00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 7.26 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to the city has been dripping as compared to the previous year. Last year on same day, the water level was at 9.04 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data shared by the BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 24.94 per cent.

At Modak-Sagar, 27.58 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 9.48 per cent, Bhatsa 0.66 per cent, Vihar 25.19 per cent and Tulsi 29.10 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 1,05,109 million litre of water on June 28, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

BMC chief told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 7 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 28 mm and 29 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)