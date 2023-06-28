Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 726 per cent BMC to impose water cut from July 1

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 7.26 per cent; BMC to impose water cut from July 1

Updated on: 28 June,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 7.26 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 7.26 per cent; BMC to impose water cut from July 1

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 7.26 per cent; BMC to impose water cut from July 1
x
00:00

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 7.26 per cent, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to the city has been dripping as compared to the previous year. Last year on same day, the water level was at 9.04 per cent.


As per the data shared by the BMC, the water level in Tansa is at 24.94 per cent.


At Modak-Sagar, 27.58 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 9.48 per cent, Bhatsa 0.66 per cent, Vihar 25.19 per cent and Tulsi 29.10 per cent of useful water level.

The seven lakes have 1,05,109 million litre of water on June 28, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

BMC chief told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 7 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 28 mm and 29 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai water levels mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK