Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy spells of rain likely in parts of city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places," said IMD Mumbai.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 7 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 28 mm and 29 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of 3.48 metre is expected at 4.48 pm in Mumbai today.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa in the last 24 hours and the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for the coastal state till Thursday, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places.

It further said that clouds are present over the talukas of the North Goa and South Goa districts, and they are moving toward the east.

"Moderate to Heavy spells of rain and winds gusting to around 40 to 50 kmph very likely at most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next 3-4 hours," IMD, Goa said in a bulletin issued at 1:20 AM.



"At 0120 hours, clouds are present over talukas of North Goa & South Goa districts of the state. Clouds are generally moving towards the east," the bulletin added.

Several parts of Goa's capital Panaji, including the low-lying 18th June Road and Mala area, were inundated on Tuesday night due to incessant rains. The flood waters receded by Wednesday morning.

The IMD has forecast squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast till July 1.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast during the period.

IMD on Tuesday said that monsoon has almost impacted the entire country and issued Orange, Yellow alerts for various parts of the country.

While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen said, "The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)