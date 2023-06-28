Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief

Former civic chief Jairaj Phatak says city’s topography, year-round construction activity, means waterlogging is here to stay

Vehicles stuck in the waterlogged Andheri subway in the heavy rain recently

It will flood in Mumbai during the monsoon, live with it. Former civic chief Dr Jairaj Phatak has this message for Mumbaikars. He has rejected the claim that there will not be flooding in Mumbai as always stated by politicians. He says citizens should accept that Mumbai will flood due to its topography, as most of the city is situated below high-tide level.