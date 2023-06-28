Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai cant escape flooding live with it says Former civic chief

Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief

Premium

Updated on: 28 June,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Former civic chief Jairaj Phatak says city’s topography, year-round construction activity, means waterlogging is here to stay

Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief

Vehicles stuck in the waterlogged Andheri subway in the heavy rain recently


It will flood in Mumbai during the monsoon, live with it. Former civic chief Dr Jairaj Phatak has this message for Mumbaikars. He has rejected the claim that there will not be flooding in Mumbai as always stated by politicians. He says citizens should accept that Mumbai will flood due to its topography, as most of the city is situated below high-tide level.

andheri mumbai monsoon mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai floods mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK