A grab from footage of the Shiv Sena (UBT) karyakarta beating up the BMC sub-engineer

Listen to this article Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer x 00:00

Claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray were insulted during the demolition of the UBT faction’s shakha at Bandra East on Thursday, the party’s workers beat up a civic sub-engineer at the civic ward office at Santacruz on Monday.

On Monday morning, party workers along with the UBT leader advocate Anil Parab had gone to the H East civic ward office. During the meeting with Assistant Municipal Commissioner Swapnaja Kshirsagar, Parab allegedly asked for the officer who took action against the shakha to be called. As soon as the official entered the chamber of the AMC, the Sena (UBT) karyakarta started beating him up. BMC security guards rescued him.

Parab said, “Before the demolition, party workers were requesting officials to allow them to remove photos of Balasaheb Thackeray and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but BMC started the demolition. This hurt our sentiments. We will never tolerate this. The workers reacted because of it.”

Parab said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is the government going to support the officers who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? If he supports the civic officer and takes action against the Shiv Sainiks, then we will believe that his love for Balasaheb is just for show.”

Parab claimed there are many illegal constructions in Bandra. “If BMC is not taking action against them I will show them. There is also an office of the Shinde faction which is illegal. Why is BMC not taking action against it?”

A spokesperson of the Shinde faction, Shital Mhatre, slammed the UBT party’s claim. “That the BMC team insulted Balasaheb Thackeray during the demolition is false. But no matter what you do now, there will be an inquiry into the scams done in the pandemic. Those who disrespect Balasaheb’s views are living in Matoshree. Party workers should ask them to answer,” Mhatre said. Civic chief I S Chahal said, “We will file a police complaint about today’s incident.”