Mumbai: Major lakes need days of downpour to replenish

Water levels are still low, civic officials in wait-and-watch mode

Lake levels may rise only in the wake of a continuous downpour lasting a few days. Representation pic

While all of Mumbai’s lakes finally received rainfall on the third day of the monsoon, their levels haven’t risen to a great extent. Tulsi and Vihar, which are located within the city limits, were lashed by rain but they have limited storage capacity.

Mumbai has been getting good rainfall since Saturday, but the five lakes which are crucial to the city’s water supply, didn’t receive much rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, rainfall was recorded in catchment areas of the five lakes that are on the outskirts of the city. Modak Sagar and Bhatsa received 93 mm and 73 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 6 am on June 27. While Tansa, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna recorded 66 mm, 23 mm and 42 mm respectively.

The lake levels may rise only if continuous downpour lasts a few days. There is merely 7 per cent of stock left in lakes, and the BMC has been fetching water from the reserved stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa. The latter, which is responsible for providing 50 per cent of Mumbai’s water supply, has less than 1 per cent regular stock. BMC officials are keenly keeping track of the rainfall and lake levels.

“Since the past few years, the arrival of the monsoon has been delayed. So we will observe the situation for a few more days before taking any decision regarding water supply,” said a civic official. Tulsi and Vihar received heavy spells and have seen a substantial rise in water levels. The former has received 422 mm of rainfall to date while the latter recorded 332 mm of rain mostly in the past three days. Tulsi’s lake stock increased to 29 per cent while that of Vihar is now 25 per cent. But as both have limited storage capacity, this is of no help in the long run.

