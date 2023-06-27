BMC lists reasons for soaring cost of Bandra East skywalk

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has provided a detailed explanation for the significant increase in the cost of the skywalk at Bandra East within a year. According to the BMC's official statement, the consultant submitted a budget of Rs. 83 crore for the skywalk, which includes modern facilities and high-quality construction

The now demolished Bandra East skywalk. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided a detailed explanation for the significant increase in the cost of the skywalk at Bandra East within a year. According to the BMC's official statement, the consultant submitted a budget of Rs. 83 crore for the skywalk, which includes modern facilities and high-quality construction. The new skywalk will be longer, with double the area, escalators and steel construction.

Initially, the BMC had planned to construct a skywalk from Bandra Railway Station to Bandra Court with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crores. Work orders were issued for the construction. However, residents of Bandra filed a petition in the High Court, requesting an extension of the skywalk to the MHADA office. The Bombay High Court ordered the skywalk to be extended to the MHADA office, resulting in the cancellation of the previous work order and the appointment of a new consultant. The new consultant submitted a budget of approximately Rs 83 crores.

BMC officials have refuted allegations of cost escalation, stating that the new skywalk will be longer, with double the area compared to the previous one and will include escalators. They assert that the allegations against the municipal administration are incorrect and inconsistent with the facts.

In addition, the BMC highlights other factors contributing to the increased cost, such as the extended length from 483 meters to approximately 740 meters, the widened width from 4.2 meters to 6.5 meters, the use of steel construction instead of concrete for the 34 pillars, and the inclusion of three new escalators. The new skywalk will also feature a canopy for shade. These enhancements in length, width, and area naturally require more pillars and steel for construction.