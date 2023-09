Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to the city at 97.06 per cent

Despite the lake levels rising even after the incessant rain in Mumbai, the lake levels this year are still down as compared to the previous year

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city is now 97.06 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Friday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 14,04,790 million litre of water or 97.06 per cent.

The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing on July 27 at 10.52 pm, the civic body said. Earlier on July 20, the Tulsi lake overflowed following heavy rains in the city and suburbs.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 98.85 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 98.89 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 90.63 per cent, Bhatsa 98.13 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted 'heavy spells of rain' in Mumbai and its suburbs.

For Friday, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai and suburbs today," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

A high tide of about 4.19 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.16 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.03 metres is expected at 6.15 pm today.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 10.02 mm, 29.00 mm and 28.63 mm respectively in 24 hours ending at 8 am, the civic body's data showed.