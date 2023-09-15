Mumbai weather update: City and its suburbs brace for moderate to heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs on Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs on Friday. Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with the potential for heavy rain, it said. Maximum temperatures are projected to range between 32-33°C, while minimum temperatures are anticipated to hover around 27°C.

In addition to the rainfall forecast, the IMD has issued a high tide alert for today, with the peak tide expected at 1216hrs, reaching a height of 4.19 meters. Tomorrow, on September 16, 2023, at 0027hrs, there will be another high tide, albeit slightly lower at 4.02 meters. Conversely, a low tide is expected at 1815hrs today, with the water level dropping to 1.03 meters. Tomorrow morning, at 0609hrs, the low tide will be only marginally lower at 1.02 meters.

The city has experienced substantial rainfall in the past 24 hours. From 0800hrs on September 14 to 0800hrs today, the recorded average rainfall was as follows:

Central Town (CT): 10.02 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 29.00 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 28.63 mm

On Thursday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other parts of Maharashtra for September 15. The IMD's Mumbai office emphasized the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Additionally, a green alert was issued for Sindudurg, Nashik, Pune, and Ahmednagar. The IMD's forecast predicted heavy rainfall at isolated spots in districts such as Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Saturday.

The weather report also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas of Nagpur, Gondia, and Bhandara. Light to moderate rainfall was likely to persist in a few places in Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, and Chandrapur, with isolated occurrences in Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Yavatmal. Light rainfall was also expected in isolated areas in Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana.

Meanwhile, despite the collective water levels in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai reaching 97.09 percent, as per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), this year's levels remain lower compared to the previous year due to continuous rainfall in the city.

The IMD's forecast for September 14, 2023, indicated a partly cloudy sky with light rain for Mumbai and its suburbs. This update followed varying levels of rainfall in the city the previous day.

Following a brief respite, the monsoon has returned to Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its surrounding areas. According to the IMD's forecast, widespread rainfall is anticipated across all regions of Maharashtra, encompassing North Konkan, South Konkan, Goa, North Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, East Vidarbha, and West Vidarbha. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as they navigate the challenges of the monsoon season.