Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers

Fed up investors have no option but to wait—either for possession or for MahaRERA hearings—even as 20 more complaints have been filed against Xrbia Developers in just the past two months

Xrbia Express City in Khopoli Woods, Madap, where Gupta invested Rs 12 lakh for a plot

With around 20 more complaints filed with MahaRERA in the past two months, another housing project appears to be turning into a debacle, threatening thousands of buyers. Projects by Xrbia Developers Limited, who promised possession in 30 months in Neral, Vangani and Madap (Khalapur) have been stuck for several years. Unhappy buyers who moved MahaRERA several months ago are yet to get a date for a hearing.

Rajesh Gupta, a Malad resident, said he was attracted by advertisements of Xrbia, which surfaced around 2014 and wanted a bungalow plot as a second home. The developer had promised a gated community in Xrbia Express City in Khopoli Woods, Madap, Khalapur in Raigad district.

A plaque near the site

“I booked a bungalow plot measuring 1,500 sqft (built-up) against a consideration of Rs 12 lakh. I am paying EMIs of Rs 21,000 even today. The developer had to level the land, get water, power, and drainage/sewage connectivity in approximately 30 months. But nothing happened at the site,” said Gupta, who never got the property rights as per date dommitted in 2018. There were talks of getting bungalows constructed on the plot for an additional Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore or getting one built by a private contractor but things never moved forward.

Failed reconciliation

In 2020, Gupta decided to exit the project and approached the MahaRERA. After a failed reconciliation process due to the developer’s absence, the case went for judicial proceedings. “The MahaRERA dismissed the case in June 2022, saying I did not file all documents. The order said that I could file my complaint with the requisite documents again,” Gupta said.

“I filed another complaint in July 2022. In August 2022, I was again asked to choose between reconciliation and judicial proceedings, and I chose the latter. After that, one hearing was scheduled in November 2022, which was adjourned as builder did not attend the hearing. After that, my case never came up for a hearing and I continue to wait for the date,” Gupta said.



John Dantis with his wife, Merlyn outside their building in Xrbia Warai

Due to sudden health issues, Gupta was forced to take early retirement. Investing in another project in Chembur further worsened his financial situation. “I blocked funds in an SRA project in Chembur. That got stuck too. The SRA appointed a new developer to complete the project but my payment was made to the previous developer. So I don’t know whether I will get my flat or a refund. I am in a financial fix,” Gupta said.

Deserted complex

John Dantis, 62, from Andheri East had a tempo business. Considering the long-term prospects of property in Neral and Vangani, which are close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Dantis and his daughters invested their savings, with the maximum share coming from the daughters. One flat was booked in Vangani — approximately 170 sqft for over Rs 7 lakh and one in Warai in Neral — 340 sqft for Rs 12 lakh.

“My wife Merlyn and I are the only ones living in a ground-floor flat in Xrbia Warai having over 43 buildings and 2,000 flats. Many buildings are partially constructed. We have to depend on villagers for any help. If this continues for a few more years, this will become a haunted place,” said Dantis.

Work halted

“All construction work at Xrbia’s Warai and Vangani projects has come to a halt. We hear that the developer is unable to repay the loan taken from a corporate entity. They are unable to pay the security guards and gardeners who are villagers from this area,” Dantis said.

Rajesh Gupta

Dantis added that Xrbia Warai is a concrete jungle with no water supply or OC. “We have to rely on well water. During medical emergencies at night, we have no one to count on, as there is no transport available. We rely on the guard who is a local and ferries us to Neral where there is a private hospital,” said Dantis. Such an emergency came recently when in the middle of the night, Dantis experienced difficulty breathing. The security guard rushed him to Neral station to get medicines.

“I am worried and feel sorry that my two daughters, who work very hard, invested all their savings in Xrbia projects. We have lost all our money. While the developer gave possession of the flat in Neral, my daughters are yet to get possession in Vangani,” Dantis said.

Delays worrying

Advocate Anil D’Souza, secretary, Bar Association of MahaRERA, who is representing many flat buyers who invested in Xrbia projects, before MahaRERA said, “In the last two months, we filed around 20 more cases against Xrbia. Many of our cases have not received a date of hearing for two years. It is worrying that MahaRERA, which started with zero cases in June 2017, finds itself log-jammed. The state government must step in and revamp the Maha RERA management under Section 82 (power of government to supersede authority) of RERA Act.”