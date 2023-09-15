Greens Marigold society in Panvel seeks govt intervention as builder remains unresponsive

The sewage treatment plant has not been maintained by Indiabulls

Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard

Residents of Indiabulls Greens Marigold society, constructed by India Bulls Builders in Kon, near Panvel, are facing significant challenges due to the construction of a sewage treatment plant on the ground floor of the building. This has resulted in a pervasive chemical odour, posing a severe threat to the residents' health. Additionally, the fire safety services in the high-rise buildings have been rendered non-functional because the builders have not paid the electricity bills for these essential facilities.

The malfunctioning sewage treatment plant further adds to the issue, as untreated waste is directly discharged into the mainline, causing environmental harm. To address these concerns, the residents have filed written complaints with multiple authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, CIDCO, district collector, local MLA, and the local police.

Advocate Jyotishwar Bhosale, secretary of the society, said, “The builder is unwilling to lose control over the land but refuses to assume responsibility for essential services such as the fire system and sewage treatment plant. Despite receiving our Occupancy Certificate (OC) in 2018, the mandatory fire service for high-rise buildings has remained inactive.”

Ravindra Shrivastava, chairman of the society, added, “We initially approached India Bulls to resolve this issue, but when they failed to address it, we had no choice but to seek government intervention. We have also lodged a complaint with the fire authorities, as we cannot afford to have no recourse in case of a fire emergency.”

Rajani Singh, a management committee member of the society, said, “The sewage treatment plant has not been adequately maintained by Indiabulls for the past three years, resulting in a foul stench from the sludge generated by 3,000 flats.”

Dr N Krishnan, another committee member, said, “Ammonia and hydrogen sulphide are accumulating in the plant, causing discomfort and health issues for residents, we can smell the gases even on the 35th floor of the building. This situation is dangerous, and immediate action should be taken by the authorities.” Despite repeated attempts by mid-day to contact the Indiabulls Greens team, the company remained unresponsive.