Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!

No idol immersion decision at Aarey Pond sparks new solution as Mumbai gets set for Ganesh Utsav which is set to commence on September 19

These mobile units will travel through the entire ward

AMIDST the controversy surrounding idol immersion at Aarey Pond, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce additional lorry ponds for this year's Ganesh Visarjan. These mobile lorry ponds will be strategically stationed in wards, primarily in areas where artificial ponds are located at a considerable distance. In response to the ongoing dispute, Goregaon is slated to receive one of these lorry ponds, and the BMC is actively scouting other suitable locations.

“It's akin to the BMC providing doorstep service with mobile immersion lorries. BMC will primarily deploy these in Goregaon and other regions with limited artificial ponds,” shared an official. Dumper lorry ponds are essentially lorries equipped with water-filled dump boxes enclosed in robust canvas sheets, with a sufficient depth to accommodate small-sized home idols for immersion.

“The state government's decision to prohibit Ganesh idol immersion in this region, which falls within an eco-sensitive zone, has prompted BMC to establish an artificial pond near Aarey Colony. Our focus is on areas with fewer artificial ponds, starting with Goregaon,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar. These mobile units will travel through the entire ward.

Simultaneously, BMC has committed to setting up artificial ponds at 191 locations. They have urged citizens to immerse household idols exclusively in these artificial ponds and to create idols using eco-friendly materials. During the pandemic, BMC made it mandatory to use artificial ponds for idol immersion. Approximately 2,00,000 household idols are immersed in Mumbai. Last year, approximately 66,000 of these were immersed in artificial ponds.

Regarding permissions for erecting pandals, the BMC has received around 3,500 applications from sarvajanik mandals. As of Wednesday, they have approved 3,000 of these applications, including those for pandals located on roads and private properties, as stated by an official.

