Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar lakes

The BMC stated on Tuesday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 97.94 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,17,521 million litres at present, or 97.94 per cent of their capacity.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 97.56 per cent. 100 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Upper Vaitarna lake.

In Modak Sagar, 92.50 per cent of the portable water is available for use. Meanwhile, Middle Vaitarna has 99.67 per cent, Vihar has 99.47 per cent and Bhatsa has 97.52 per cent of the available useful water.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: City to see light rainfall, cloudy skies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the latest Mumbai weather update, have forecasted light rainfall/ drizzle in the city and suburbs.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening or night" for the next 24 hours.

Sunil Kamble, chief of IMD (Mumbai), told midday that the city and suburbs would have light rain over the next three to four days. When asked about monsoon withdrawal, he remarked, "Typically, the monsoon withdraws from Mumbai between October 5 and October 10. The city will have mild rains for the following 3-4 days before being rescinded."

He went on to say that the monsoon's retreat is sometimes delayed due to common weather patterns.