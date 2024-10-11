Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar lakes

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai lakes supplying water reach 98.19 per cent capacity x 00:00

The BMC stated on Thursday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.19 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,21,113 million litres at present, or 98.19 per cent of their capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 98.53 per cent. 100 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Tulsi and Vihar lakes.

In Modak Sagar, 99.99 per cent of the portable water is available for use. Meanwhile, Middle Vaitarna has 99.30 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.58 per cent and Bhatsa has 99.35 per cent of the available useful water.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar began to flood on July 25 due to persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake started to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

Mumbai rains: IMD warns of more downpours across India from 12th-16th October

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday evening, causing waterlogging in various areas of the city. Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in Prabhadevi were among the most severely affected, with commuters straining to cross flooded streets.

Images from these places showed individuals scrambling to cross soggy roadways, emphasising the impact of the downpour on daily life.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide warning for heavy rainfall from October 12th to 16th, with downpours expected in several states.

The IMD anticipates severe rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat. Heavy rains are forecast in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on October 13, as well as in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On October 14th, the IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with additional heavy rains in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

The forecast continues, with heavy rains expected in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on October 15th and 16th.

With ANI inputs