Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The BMC stated on Saturday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 98.38 per cent.

Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,23,876 million litres at present, or 98.38 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai's water reservoirs are nearing full capacity, with most lakes supplying water to the city showing water levels above 97 per cent. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Tansa Lake is at 97.51 per cent capacity, while Modak Sagar is at 97.24 per cent.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

The Middle Vaitarna and Upper Vaitarna lakes have water levels of 98.52 per cent and 99.15 per cent, respectively. Bhatsa is at 98.74 per cent, Tulsi at 99.66 per cent, and Vihar has reached 100 per cent capacity, said BMC data.

Recent heavy rains have caused several lakes to overflow. Middle Vaitarna started overflowing on July 4, while Vihar and Modak Sagar overflowed on July 25. Tansa Lake began overflowing on July 24, increasing the city’s water storage by 17 days in a single day. Tansa Lake, which supplies around 400 million gallons of water daily to Mumbai, overflowed again on July 26, 2024.

Tulsi Lake, one of the two lakes directly feeding water to the BMC, began overflowing on July 20, mirroring a similar event last year.

Mumbai rains: MD forecasts light showers today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies in Mumbai on Saturday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The meteorological agency has forecast a "partly cloudy sky" for the next 24 hours in its most recent Mumbai weather update.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.