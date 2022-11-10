×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Leopard attack in Aarey colony one injured

Mumbai: Leopard attack in Aarey colony; one injured

Updated on: 10 November,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

As Yadav suffered minor injuries, he did not go to a hospital. The locals immediately informed the forest department about the attack, following which their team  installed camera traps in the area

Mumbai: Leopard attack in Aarey colony; one injured

File pic


In another leopard attack in Aarey Milk Colony this week, a worker from a cattle farm sustained minor injuries. The Forest Department is taking steps to trap the leopard suspected behind the attack, as also the one which killed a toddler recently.


On November 6 at around 8 pm, one Ram Yadav, 61, who works on a cattle farm close to the forest patch, was talking on his phone when the incident happened.
A local said, “The workers started shouting, following which the leopard vanished in the bushes. It is possible this was a chance encounter and both the person and the leopard were unaware of each other due to the darkness. The worker did not suffer serious injuries.” Post the incident, the leopard was spotted in the area at least four to five times but it did not charge at anyone, and sources said the animal was peacefully sitting at one location.



As Yadav suffered minor injuries, he did not go to a hospital. The locals immediately informed the forest department about the attack, following which their team  installed camera traps in the area. At present there are around 30 camera traps installed in Aarey Milk Colony to monitor the leopard’s movement and two trap cages are active.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aarey colony mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK