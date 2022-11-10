Mumbai: Leopard attack in Aarey colony; one injured

As Yadav suffered minor injuries, he did not go to a hospital. The locals immediately informed the forest department about the attack, following which their team installed camera traps in the area

In another leopard attack in Aarey Milk Colony this week, a worker from a cattle farm sustained minor injuries. The Forest Department is taking steps to trap the leopard suspected behind the attack, as also the one which killed a toddler recently.

On November 6 at around 8 pm, one Ram Yadav, 61, who works on a cattle farm close to the forest patch, was talking on his phone when the incident happened.

A local said, “The workers started shouting, following which the leopard vanished in the bushes. It is possible this was a chance encounter and both the person and the leopard were unaware of each other due to the darkness. The worker did not suffer serious injuries.” Post the incident, the leopard was spotted in the area at least four to five times but it did not charge at anyone, and sources said the animal was peacefully sitting at one location.

As Yadav suffered minor injuries, he did not go to a hospital. The locals immediately informed the forest department about the attack, following which their team installed camera traps in the area. At present there are around 30 camera traps installed in Aarey Milk Colony to monitor the leopard’s movement and two trap cages are active.

