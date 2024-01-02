Authorities probe an aged leopard skin found near Ganesh Mandir lake; experts suggest forensic analysis as researchers match rosette patterns, raising concerns about potential wildlife crime

The leopard skin found in Aarey Milk Colony; (right) A hole in the skin, which, according to experts, prima facie indicates that the animal was shot from a long distance

Listen to this article Mumbai: Leopard skin discovery in Aarey prompts forensic investigation x 00:00

While forest department officials are investigating the discovery of a leopard skin in Aarey Milk Colony, an expert in wildlife crime has suggested that the authorities send the remains for forensic analysis. The expert hinted that the skin may be an old trophy, pointing out a hole in the skin that prima facie indicates the animal was shot from a long distance.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Santosh Saste from the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) stated, “We have already initiated an investigation, and the skin will be sent for forensic analysis. Prima facie, it appears that the skin is very old, and our team is exploring all angles during the ongoing investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 1, mid-day, in the report ‘Leopard skin wrapped in sheet found in Aarey Milk Colony’ detailed how a gardener stumbled upon the skin and claws wrapped in a bed sheet near Ganesh Mandir lake in Aarey colony. This discovery led to a joint investigation by local police, forest officials and wildlife volunteers.

The gardener, while sweeping the area, noticed something packed in a bed sheet near the lake. Upon closer inspection, he realised it resembled a leopard skin. He promptly informed the garden’s caretaker, who then reported the finding to the Aarey police station.

It’s worth noting that wildlife researchers are matching the rosette patterns of the leopard skin with the databases of Aarey Milk Colony and that of SGNP leopards to determine if it matches any individual big cat.

An expert specialising in wildlife crime investigation and wildlife trafficking commented, “Considering the hole in the skin, it could be the result of a gunshot from a long distance, fired by a high-quality weapon. However, this cannot be proven unless examined by a forensic expert. To me, it appears more like an old trophy discarded by someone.”

Dec 21

Day in 2023 when leopard skin was discovered