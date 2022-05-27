Mumbai: Leopard spotted resting in cattle shed surrounded by buffaloes in Aarey Milk Colony

Sightings of leopards in the Aarey Milk colony is a common occurrence, and the farm owners in the area do not see them as a threat

Representational Image

In yet another sighting, a full-grown leopard was seen resting on a raised platform inside a cattle shed surrounded by buffaloes at Aarey Milk colony.

The video is said to have been shot by one of the cattle farm staff around two days ago, late in the night.

Show full article