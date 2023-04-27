Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC

Just 907 of more than 50,000 Mumbai high-rises have submitted fire safety certificates despite being given notices in past 4 months

A fire-fighter stressed the importance of a working fire fighting system and trained personnel, with the example of the second fire in Avighna Tower at Currey Road in Dec 2022, when guards used the equipment effectively

The concrete jungle in Mumbai continues to grow with high-rises and with them rise issues such as fire safety. But it is learnt that only 907 housing societies from approximately 50,000 buildings (over 32 metres height—(10 storeys) in the city, have uploaded their fire-fighting measures certificates on the BMC portal this year. These certificates are mandatory for buildings over 32 metres high. The Mumbai fire brigade has appealed to such housing societies to upload their certificates.