Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today

Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today

Updated on: 06 August,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the heavy showers last week, the rains have taken a brief lull in Mumbai

Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today

Pic PTI

Listen to this article
Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today
x
00:00

Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.


The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.



A high tide of about 4.35 metres and 3.87 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.25pm pm and 1.22am, respectively, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.37 metres was expected at 7.27pm on Tuesday.


The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 11 mm and western Mumbai 7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am from Sunday, August 4, to Monday, August 5.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

Speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, CM Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions."

CM Shinde said the blue flood line, which marks the level of flood over a 25-year period, will be reviewed.

"We will do proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he said.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.

Traffic updates

The traffic movement Is slow At Eastern Freeway from Wadala towards the south owing to a car breakdown. Commuters are also experiencing slow traffic movement near MET College (Bandra) owing to a bus breakdown.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai rains mumbai traffic maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK