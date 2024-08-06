After the heavy showers last week, the rains have taken a brief lull in Mumbai

Pic PTI

Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today

Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.35 metres and 3.87 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 1.25pm pm and 1.22am, respectively, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.37 metres was expected at 7.27pm on Tuesday.

The island city recorded 6 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 11 mm and western Mumbai 7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am from Sunday, August 4, to Monday, August 5.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and listened to grievances of people.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

Speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, CM Shinde said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures to the people affected by flooding but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long term solutions."

CM Shinde said the blue flood line, which marks the level of flood over a 25-year period, will be reviewed.

"We will do proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he said.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of NDRF, SDRF and the Army, if needed.

Traffic updates

The traffic movement Is slow At Eastern Freeway from Wadala towards the south owing to a car breakdown. Commuters are also experiencing slow traffic movement near MET College (Bandra) owing to a bus breakdown.