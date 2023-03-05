Mumbai: Local MLA writes to BMC to consider civic garage as an option to construct parking lot in Juhu

After Juhu residents propose five alternatives for parking lot, local MLA writes to civic chief asking him to consider one option

MLA Amit Satam has suggested that the parking lot be built at the BMC yard along Irla Nullah

After receiving a proposal for five alternative locations for multi-level parking lots from Juhu residents, local MLA Amit Satam has written a letter to the BMC to consider one of the options—a BMC garage—to construct a parking lot.

The BMC had earlier proposed to build an underground parking lot at Pushpa Narsee Park at JVPD Scheme in Juhu, as a solution to rampant parking on roads. The underground, multi-level parking spot, the BMC said, would accommodate up to 500 vehicles.

Residents had opposed the plan, stating that the civic body would cut down trees for the project. They had also expressed concerns about flooding during the monsoon. As a solution, residents had given a comprehensive plan of five alternative locations to MLA Amit Satam. The plan was made with the help of architects.



The BMC had earlier proposed to build an underground parking lot at Pushpa Narsee Park

Satam on Saturday wrote a letter to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, suggesting one of the sites for the parking lot. In the letter, he mentioned that he finds merit in the arguments put forth by the residents. The proposed parking lots include the BMC yard along Irla Nullah from the 6th to 9th NS Roads; a road between Pushpa Narsee Park and Jamnabai School playground; Cooper Hospital; existing parking lot opposite Tulip Star Hotel and existing parking lot opposite Ramada Palm Grove Hotel.

Also Read: Mumbai: Want alternatives? Here they are, say Juhu locals

Satam has requested the BMC to consider the yard along Irla Nullah. “A three acres plot bearing CTS no 201 of village Juhu, which is currently used by BMC as a garage can be utilised for multipurpose facilities including road depot, garage, underground parking, municipal offices, banquet hall. It can be rented out and earn revenue for BMC (sic),” he stated in his letter.

In its 2023-24 budget, the corporation had proposed the setting up of mechanical robotic parking systems on open spaces in its own parks and playgrounds. The budget document also mentions that the process regarding the work order is underway for work at three places—Raosaheb Patwardhan Park in Bandra, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla East and Municipal Engineering Hub, Worli. There is a provision in the Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) 2034, allowing for the construction of underground parking lots and gardens.