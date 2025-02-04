The movement of several trains was disrupted owing to the glitch, leading to severe delays in the timings of the afternoon trains

The suburban services on Western Railway were badly affected owing to a technical issue with the train management system (TMS), leading to detention of Mumbai local trains.

"One train halted on platform number 5 for a long time as constant repeated announcements were made that its a Churchgate Fast local. When I reached there, the motorman was calling up the control room insisting its a Virar Fast. After five to 10 minutes, an announcement was made on the platform stating that it was in fact a Virar Fast,” said a commuter, Vedant Mhatre.

“There was a problem at TMS, which occurred at 2.30 pm for 25 minutes. There was a cascading effect and trains got delayed by 10-15 minutes. The issue has been rectified,” a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding, “There was no major glitch and the problem was rectified within a half an hour."