Mumbai Local Train Update WR to run special Ganpati immersion trains on Sept 17 18 Check full timetable and routes

Mumbai Local Train Update: WR to run special Ganpati immersion trains on Sept 17-18 - Check full timetable and routes

Updated on: 12 September,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Divya Nair | divya.nair@mid-day.com

To clear the extra rush of passengers amid Ganpati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 17th/18th September, between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai

Mumbai local train updates for September 17, 18.

The Western Railway will operate special trains on the intervening night September 17/18. 


To clear the extra rush of passengers amid Ganpati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains between Churchgate and Virar in Mumbai. 



The first special train will leave Churchgate station at 1.15 am on September 18 while the last will leave at 3.20 am. The last train will reach Virar station at 4.58 am. The second special train will leave from Churchgate at 1.55 am while the third at 2.25 am.   


The first special train will leave from Virar station at 12.15 am on September 18. After that, trains to Churchgate will leave at 12.45 am and 1.40 am. The last train will leave at 3 am and reach Churchgate at 4.40 am.     

You can refer to the complete list of Mumbai local train updates for September 17 and 18 here:

Western Railway is also operating special trains during the Ganpati festival between Mumbai and various locations. These special trains are being operated between the following stations:
Mumbai Central – Thokur
Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road
Bandra Terminus – Kudal
Ahmedabad – Kudal
Vishvamitri - Kudal  
Ahmedabad – Mangaluru 

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway on Monday said that it will run two additional Ganpati festival special trains between Panvel and Madgaon.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that in response to passenger demand, Railways have decided to run 2 Special Trains between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Madgaon-Panvel- Madgaon special (2 services)

01428 special will leave Madgaon at 09.30 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.15 hrs same day.

01427 special will leave Panvel at 23.45 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Madgaon  at 11.00 hrs next day. 

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC-2Tier, Three AC-3Tier, Two AC-3 Tier Economy, Eight Sleeper class, Five General Second Class ( including 1 Guard’s brake van) and One Generator Car.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai trains mumbai local train western railway ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav

