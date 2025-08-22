The Central and Western Railway will be carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on August 24 during mega block on their sections

The Central and Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that they will operate a mega block on August 24.

The Central and Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that they will operate a mega block on August 24.

According to an official statement, the Central Railway's Mumbai division said that it be carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on August 24 on the below lines-

Matunga-Mulund up and down slow lines from 11.05 hrs to 15.55 hrs

Down slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 hrs to 15.32 hrs will be diverted on down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on down slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 hrs to 15.51 hrs will be diverted on up fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted on up slow line at Matunga station in Mumbai and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up and Down Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 hrs to 16.10 hrs



Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.



Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 hrs to 16.07 hrs and Up line services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10.25 hrs to 16.09 hrs will remain cancelled.



"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused," the statement said.

Western Railway to operate night block at Vasai Road Yard

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Friday said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block will be taken from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs at Vasai Road Yard over goods lines during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 23rd/24th August, 2025.

"There will be no block will be operated in the day time over the Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 24th August, 2025," the Western Railway said.