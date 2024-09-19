As per the latest Mumbai local train updates, the Up and Down Trans-Harbour lines as well as services on the 6th line are set to be affected on the intervening night of Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22

Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block for de-launching of girders on Chandni Bundar Public Footover Bridge) using 140T crane at Thane station this weekend.

The Up and Down Trans-Harbour lines as well as services on the 6th line are set to be affected on the intervening night of Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22.

Train services will be impacted from 10.30 pm on Saturday to 4.30 am – (6 am) on the Up and Down Trans-Harbour lines as well as the 6th line.

Traffic block section

Up and Down Trans-Harbour lines: Kopar Khairane (excluding platforms) to Thane (including platforms)

6th line: Diva to Mulund (excluding crossovers)

The following Mail/Express trains running on the 6th Line will be diverted on the Up Fast line between Kalyan/Diva and Mulund/Vidyavihar stations:

11072 Kamayani Express

11100 Madgaon- LTT Express

12052 Madgaon-Mumbai- Janshtabdi Express

11082 Gorakhpur- LTT Express

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

22537 Gorakhpur-Mumbai Kushinagar Express

11062 Jaynagar- LTT Express

11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express

18030 Shalimar- LTT Express

18519 Vishakhapatnam -LTT Express

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express

Suburban trains to be affected during the block period:

The suburban services to Vashi/Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 pm to 12 am as well as trains to Thane departing from Vashi at 9.37 pm and from Panvel at 11.18 pm will remain cancelled.

The last local before the block on the Down Trans-Harbour Line will depart Thane at 9.41 pm and arrive Vashi at 10.10 pm.

The last local before the block on the Up Trans-Harbour line will depart Vashi at 9.24 pm and arrive Thane at 9.53 pm.

The first local after the block on the Down Trans-Harbour line will depart Thane at 5.12 am and arrive Panvel at 6.04 am.

The first local after the block on the Up Trans-Harbour line will depart Vashi at 6.30 am and arrive Thane at 6.59 am.

The Central Railway has requested passengers to bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused owing to this infrastructure block.