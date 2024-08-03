Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for any inconvenience caused, said CR in their media statement.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: Mega block on CR suburban sections this Sunday; check details x 00:00

Central Railway's Mumbai Division will conduct a Mega Block on its suburban sections for various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The details of the block are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

Matunga to Mulund (UP and DOWN SLOW lines) from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm:

- DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:14 am to 3:18 pm will be diverted to the DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund, stopping at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations, and will re-divert to the DOWN SLOW line at Mulund. These trains will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes late.



- UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10:58 am to 3:59 pm will be diverted to the UP FAST line between Mulund and Matunga, stopping at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations, and will re-divert to the UP SLOW line at Matunga. These trains will also arrive 15 minutes late.

All UP and DOWN locals departing or arriving at CSMT Mumbai between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm will be delayed by 15 minutes.

- The last local before the block on the DOWN SLOW line will be the Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 9:53 am. The first local after the block will be the Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3:32 pm.



- The last local before the block on the UP SLOW line will be the Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10:27 am. The first local after the block will be the Kalyan Local departing Thane at 4:03 pm.

Vadala Road to Mankhurd (UP and DOWN HARBOUR lines) from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm:

- UP and DOWN HARBOUR lines will be suspended between Vadala Road and Mankhurd stations during this period.

- DOWN HARBOUR line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:03 am to 3:54 pm and UP HARBOUR line services to CSMT Mumbai departing Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 9:40 am to 3:28 pm will be suspended.

- The last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9:52 am, arriving at Panvel at 11:12 am. The last local before the block for Panvel will depart Vadala Road at 10:14 am, arriving at Panvel at 11:16 am.



- The first local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 4:00 pm, arriving at Panvel at 5:21 pm.

- The last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 9:28 am, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 10:48 am. The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Belapur at 3:47 pm, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 4:51 pm. The first local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 3:45 pm, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 5:04 pm.

Suburban train services between CSMT Mumbai and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period. Special services will run between Panvel and Mankhurd during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Trans Harbour Line and Main Line from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm during the block period.

Undertaking a mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for any inconvenience caused, said CR in their media statement.