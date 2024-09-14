Mumbai local train updates: No jumbo block on WR's suburban line on September 15

The WR, usually, schedules maintenance blocks on weekends to carry out essential work for the upkeep of suburban network.

The Western Railway has said that no jumbo block will be undertaken on its suburban line on September 15 in view of Ganeshotsav 2024 which will be culminating on September 17. The WR, usually, schedules maintenance blocks on weekends to carry out essential work. However, to ensure devotees can travel without interruption, they did not schedule any block on the upcoming Sunday.

Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway implements special measures at Charni Road station for Ganpati visarjan

Meanwhile, Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division has announced additional plans to handle the expected high crowds at Charni Road station on September 17, when devotees travel to Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganpati idol immersion. According to Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, more CCTV cameras would be put in to monitor the throng and ensure smooth passenger movement. To reduce congestion, one-way lanes will be built for both incoming and exiting people. A new entrance at Bal Bhavan will also be opened, allowing travellers to easily access Platform 1.

Abhishek further stated that WR will conduct eight more services between Churchgate and Virar on September 17 and 18 nights. These trains will make lengthier stops at Charni Road Station to allow passengers to board comfortably.

Furthermore, 38 rapid trains running between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations would stop at all stops between 5 and 8:30 p.m. on September 17. However, to avoid overcrowding, 88 slow trains on Platform 2 at Charni Road would bypass the station between 5 and 10 p.m. More Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) will be installed, as well as additional facilitators, to assist passengers in purchasing tickets quickly. Regular announcements and signage will convey crucial information, and electronic displays will be provided to assist passengers.

WR will ensure that enough water bottles and food are available at the station and during the trip to Bal Bhavan. The Mumbai city authority and WR have set up an ambulance and medical personnel at Charni Road station, along with proper lighting and fans. To assist regulate passenger flow, Platform 1's escalator will only go in one direction.

Mumbai local train updates: 400 RPF & GRP personnel to be stationed at Charni Road

For security, approximately 400 Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) troops would be stationed along Charni Road to manage the throng. Help desks will be put up, along with additional barricades and line management. RPF will also work with State Police and GRP to provide additional security. A fire department unit will be on standby.

On the nights of September 17 and 18, extra railway personnel will be on duty around the clock at Charni Road, with a Control and Command Centre operating both at the station and in the Control Room. Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Central Division, recently reviewed the station to monitor the preparations.