The block will be undertaken on Up and Down Fast lines as well as the fifth line from 12.15 am to 4.45 am, the Western Railway stated in its latest Mumbai local train updates

The Western Railway in its latest Mumbai local train updates said that it will operate a mega block between Goregaon and Kandivali stations on the intervening night of Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26, for three-and-a-half hours to facilitate the construction of the sixth line between the two stations.

The block will be undertaken on Up and Down Fast lines as well as the fifth line from 12.15 am to 4.45 am, a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated.

During the block, all the trains on the Up Fast line and the fifth line will run on the Up Slow line between Borivali and Goregaon/Andheri, stated the Western Railway's latest Mumbai local train updates.

The block will lead to cancellation/short termination of some suburban trains during this period.

The list of cancelled/short terminated trains has been given below. Passengers will also get the information from the station masters. "Passengers are

requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway press release stated.

On Monday, the Western Railway had said that it has been proposed to construct a skywalk on platform no 4 of Kandivali station as a part of the revamp work under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-IIIA being carried out by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). For this, the existing staircase of south end FOB needs to be dismantled. The same will remain closed from 1st October, 2024. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted by WR, the Western Railway statement said.

In an another official statement on Sunday, the Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a mega block of over 6 hours on intervening night Sept 23 and 24.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block of 6.30 hours will be taken on the 5th line and on UP Fast line from 23.00 hrs to 05.30 hrs during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, i.e. on 23rd/24th September, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 23.00 hrs to 03.30 hrs. Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period. Some trains would be cancelled or short terminated during the block period

"Further details to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the WR statement said on Sunday.