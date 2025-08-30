Breaking News
Western Railway train services disrupted after OHE gets damaged near Boisar

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to railway officials, technical officials were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out urgent repair work at the site and efforts were underway to repair the broken OHE

Repairs underway at the site on Saturday night. Pic/Special Arrangement by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Western Railway services were on Saturday night disrupted following the breakage of overhead electric wires (OEH) on the down line between Boisar and Vangaon stations, officials said.

They said that the incident has affected route, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters.



According to railway officials, technical officials were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out urgent repair work at the site and efforts were underway to repair the broken OHE.


Further details are awaited.

