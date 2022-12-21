Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Based on Vande Bharat Express, it has solar-powered interiors, talk-back mechanism

The passageway through which commuters can travel to any compartment

Mumbai's first local train with solar-powered interiors and a 12-car walkthrough facility is here.

“This train is lovely for the simple reason one can stand anywhere on the platform, enter a coach and reach any point inside the train,” said an excited Raghav Kumar, a Virar commuter who rode in the 12-car train on its first day of public service on Tuesday. The walkthrough train was received well by commuters. “The railways should replace local trains with these ones,” another commuter said.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, “The new train was introduced on Tuesday. We plan to introduce new services soon. But it will be done once the older AC local is back from the periodic maintenance schedule.” Built on the lines of the powerful Train 18 Vande Bharat Express, it is the first-ever local train in the city to be equipped with solar panels, which power lights and fans.

A senior official said, “The train reflects the future of Mumbai locals as the Railways has now decided to eventually convert the entire fleet of Mumbai local trains into an AC train fleet. This one, which arrived in 2018, received approvals last week after extensive nationwide trials, tests and certifications. After a new set of guidelines and regulatory approvals were issued by the Indian Railways last week, it was decided to permit a similar full 12-coach walkthrough train design for air-conditioned local trains to be manufactured in the future.”

The completely vestibuled AC local train, with all electricals and equipment under-slung near the wheels, is also able to ferry more passengers than regular AC trains.

“The new AC train has flexible solar panels that are light and capable of generating 3.6 kW, reducing the requirement from the overhead power supply. This has been done on an experimental basis in one coach of the train and depending on the feedback, the innovation will be extended to others,” the official added.

The new train has incorporated several features as suggested by Mumbai commuters in their feedback with regard to the first train, including wider gangways for more people to walk and stand comfortably, improved luggage racks and more. It also has a talk-back mechanism, a first for local trains, where commuters can contact the train guard during emergencies. The official added with the under-slung motor equipment, the train will be able to run at slow speeds even during flooding.

3.6kw

Amount of power train’s solar panels can generate

