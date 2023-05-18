Mumbai logs 21 new Covid-19 cases

Breaking News


Updated on: 18 May,2023 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Mumbai on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 11,63,598, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 11,63,598, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The death toll remained unchanged at 19,771 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said in a bulletin.



On Wednesday, the city had witnessed 24 cases and one fatality.


A total of 917 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the cumulative test count to 1,88,65,350.

Also read: Monsoon: Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

The number of recoveries has reached 11,43,676 after 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 11 and 17 was 0.0019 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 33,720 days, the BMC bulletin said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

