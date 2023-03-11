Mumbai logs 25 new COVID-19 cases, active tally crosses 100 mark

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2023 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Mumbai on Saturday recorded 25 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,55,528, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.


While the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the number of active cases in the city has crossed the 100 mark and stands at 105, he said. The city had on Friday reported 21 new cases and zero fatality.



According to the BMC bulletin, the count of recoveries reached 11,35,676, as 12 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.


With this, the city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate was 62,758 days, it said.

As many as 901 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,87,67,910.

The growth rate of infections in the city between March 4 and March 10 was 0.0013 per cent, the bulletin stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

