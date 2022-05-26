Mumbai logs 350 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily count since Feb 11; active tally at 1,658

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
With this addition, Mumbai's infection tally climbed to 10, 63,921, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 350 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count since February 11 this year, although nobody died due to the infection during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the 10th day in a row that the metropolis has witnessed more than 150 COVID-19 cases. Except four days, the city has recorded daily infection cases in three digits so far this month.




With this addition, Mumbai's infection tally climbed to 10, 63,921, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin.


