Mumbai logs 48 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally drops to 361

Mumbai on Thursday reported 48 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,447, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A BMC bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,768.

A day ago, the city had witnessed 47 cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,102 coronavirus tests were conducted in the financial capital, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,58,533.

The number of recoveries reached 11,43,318 after 96 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 361 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between May 4 and May 10 stood at 0.0053 per cent.

The case doubling rate was 14,273 days, as per the bulletin.

