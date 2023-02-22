Mumbai logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 35

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported four COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mumbai reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 11,55,335, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported four COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the city is now left with 35 active COVID-19 cases after two more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,35,553.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while its case doubling rate was 1,94,976 days, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,697 swab samples were tested since the previous evening for detection of COVID-19, taking their total count in the city to 1,87,47,002, said the BMC.

Growth rate of coronavirus cases in the financial capital between February 15 and February 21 stood at 0.0003 per cent, it added.

