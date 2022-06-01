Mumbai logs 739 Covid-19 cases after almost four months; no fatality

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

