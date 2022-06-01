Breaking News
Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
Mumbai logs 739 Covid-19 cases after almost four months; no fatality
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
4 killed, 14 injured as 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits China's Sichuan province
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai logs 739 Covid-19 cases after almost four months; no fatality

Mumbai logs 739 Covid-19 cases after almost four months; no fatality

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases

Mumbai logs 739 Covid-19 cases after almost four months; no fatality

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.




On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK