Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 838 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
Of 838 new patients, only 34 had symptoms of the viral illness. The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients.
On the sixth consecutive day, Mumbai logged less than 1,000 covid-19 cases. Last week, the city had recorded more than 1,000 cases on two consecutive days.
The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 11,951 tests. The total of tests carried out in the city rose to 1,80,48,384.
More than 1,199 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the day in Mumbai.
The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai declined to 0.078 per cent between August 18 and 24.
(with inputs from PTI)