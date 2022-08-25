Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 838 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Of 838 new patients, only 34 had symptoms of the viral illness. The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients.

On the sixth consecutive day, Mumbai logged less than 1,000 covid-19 cases. Last week, the city had recorded more than 1,000 cases on two consecutive days.

The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 11,951 tests. The total of tests carried out in the city rose to 1,80,48,384.

More than 1,199 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the day in Mumbai.

The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai declined to 0.078 per cent between August 18 and 24.

(with inputs from PTI)

