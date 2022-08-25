Breaking News
16-month-old baby dies but saves many lives with his organs
Twitter whistleblower Zatko to testify at US Congess on September 13
India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie, wishes him speedy recovery
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai logs 838 Covid 19 cases two deaths

Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 25 August,2022 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients

Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 838 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.


Of 838 new patients, only 34 had symptoms of the viral illness. The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients.

On the sixth consecutive day, Mumbai logged less than 1,000 covid-19 cases. Last week, the city had recorded more than 1,000 cases on two consecutive days.


The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 11,951 tests. The total of tests carried out in the city rose to 1,80,48,384.

More than 1,199 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the day in Mumbai.

The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai declined to 0.078 per cent between August 18 and 24.

(with inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK