Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai logs four COVID 19 cases no death active tally 24 as five recover

Mumbai logs four COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 24 as five recover

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,537, which left Mumbai with 24 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said

Mumbai logs four COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 24 as five recover

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Mumbai reported four COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the tally here to 11,55,308, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.
On Thursday too, the metropolis had reported identical case and death figures.


The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,537, which left Mumbai with 24 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.



As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 2,59,964 days.


Also read: Maharashtra sees 15 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 96 as 11 recover

So far, 1,87,40,611 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country's financial capital, including 1,127 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of cases between February 10 and 16 was 0.0003 per cent, as per official data.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
Covid 19 mumbai mumbai news news Coronavirus MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK