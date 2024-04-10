Mumbai: Low vehicle registrations on Gudi Padwa but pre-festival week shows surge

The number of vehicles registered in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa 2024 was low, however, the RTO officials said the process of registering vehicles had begun a week in advance

While the number of vehicles registered on the auspicious Gudi Padwa 2024 was low as compared to any average day, RTO officials said the process of registering vehicles had begun a week in advance.

The overall weekly comparison with 2023 figures showed a surge in registrations.

The numbers of actual registrations of the day remained low as compared to average working day but the overall week preceding the festival was high.

The RTO officials said that the process takes time and hence registering begins a week before the festival.

“The process of fitting the mandatory High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) etc and a lot of vehicles at one time for the festival becomes difficult. Hence, applications by dealers start early with registration requests and processes beginning a week in advance,” an RTO official said.

“Gudi Padwa is the first day of the Hindu calendar year and is considered one of the most auspicious days for purchasing new property, vehicles and gold. A RTO official said that people prefer registering their vehicles early in the week, so that they get delivered on the day,” he added.

March 17-22, 2023 (Gudi Padwa week) RTO Cars Two Wheelers Tardeo 347 842 Wadala 329 884 Andheri 327 645 Borivali 380 817 Total 1,383 3,188

April 4 to 9, 2024 (Gudi Padwa week) RTO Cars Two Wheelers Tardeo 536 750 Wadala 438 1029 Andheri 410 697 Borivali 424 962 Total 1,808 3,438

