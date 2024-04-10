Breaking News
Mumbai News
Mumbai: Low vehicle registrations on Gudi Padwa but pre-festival week shows surge

Updated on: 10 April,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The number of vehicles registered in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa 2024 was low, however, the RTO officials said the process of registering vehicles had begun a week in advance

Mumbai: Low vehicle registrations on Gudi Padwa but pre-festival week shows surge

While the number of vehicles registered on the auspicious Gudi Padwa 2024 was low as compared to any average day, RTO officials said the process of registering vehicles had begun a week in advance.


The overall weekly comparison with 2023 figures showed a surge in registrations.


The numbers of actual registrations of the day remained low as compared to average working day but the overall week preceding the festival was high.


The RTO officials said that the process takes time and hence registering begins a week before the festival.

“The process of fitting the mandatory High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) etc and a lot of vehicles at one time for the festival becomes difficult. Hence, applications by dealers start early with registration requests and processes beginning a week in advance,” an RTO official said.

“Gudi Padwa is the first day of the Hindu calendar year and is considered one of the most auspicious days for purchasing new property, vehicles and gold. A RTO official said that people prefer registering their vehicles early in the week, so that they get delivered on the day,” he added.                                             

   March 17-22, 2023 (Gudi Padwa week)  
RTO Cars Two Wheelers
Tardeo 347 842
Wadala 329 884
Andheri 327 645
Borivali 380 817
Total 1,383 3,188

 

  April 4 to 9, 2024 (Gudi Padwa week)  
RTO Cars Two Wheelers
Tardeo 536 750
Wadala 438 1029
Andheri 410 697
Borivali 424 962
Total 1,808 3,438

