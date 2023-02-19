Breaking News
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi

Updated on: 19 February,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

12 fire engines and six tankers rushed to spot, but only two managed to reach on time

At least 12 fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot in Lower Parel. Pic/Ashish Raje


A fire broke out inside a three-storey structure at Raghuvanshi Mill in Lower Parel around 7.15 pm on Friday. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, fire-fighting operations were delayed due to traffic, but the thick walls of the structure prevented the fire from spreading; all the occupants, including office employees, workers and customers, got out safely.


Narrow lanes and crammed parking in the mill compound, which has been developed into a commercial zone, proved to be a major hurdle for fire-fighters. “There are many offices, restaurants, and godowns inside the premises. Hundreds of employees, workers, and customers in the compound started running and there was absolute chaos,” added an eye witness. Rafique Lalde, who works in the building, said that the passage next to the main gate was completely occupied by parked vehicles.



Also Read: Lower Parel bridge: First joint bridge project between WR and BMC delayed further


Twelve fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot, but most of them were stuck in traffic for over an hour. Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer of MFB, said, “There was heavy traffic on both sides of the road towards the mill compound. The traffic police tried, but vehicles took time to reach the spot.” No one was injured in the incident. The building didn’t have a fire fighting system.

