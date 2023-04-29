Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds review meeting for 350th Shivrajyabhishek Sohala

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, this is a day that inspires self-government and independence

The Maharashtra government will be celebrating the 350th Shivrajyabhishek Sohala (Coronation) ceremony at Raigad on June 1 and 2. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, reviewed the planning of the Shivrajyabhishek ceremony.

Various activities are organized throughout the year in all districts to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, this is a day that inspires self-government and independence and on this occasion, cultural and traditional programs will be organised at major forts of the state.

"Along with organising various programs throughout the year in the state, the Department of Cultural Affairs proposed activities such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj National Study Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Center at Agra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Center at non-agricultural university level in the state, Digitisation of literature and reference materials related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through expert committee," the press release stated.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the administration to make proper arrangements for food, water, mandap, and health facilities for the devotees who will visit the fort for the ceremony. Shinde also directed the Raigad District Collector to check on the arrangements.

A review meeting regarding the planning of the ceremony was held at Sahyadri Guest House.

As proposed by the Department of Cultural Affairs, 20 Study Centers are to be selected in various state capitals of India or across the country associated with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Delhi, Daman Diu, Thanjavur, Andaman, Belgaum, Baroda, Srisailam, Udaipur, Bhopal, Darjeeling, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Panipat, Bhubaneshwar, Ladakh, Vijayapura, Patna, Amritsar, Panaji have been proposed for this purpose.

"The 350 years after the coronation ceremony, the significance of that event is still the same. This is an important event for all Marathi people. Since this year is the 350th coronation ceremony of Shiva Rajyabhishek, it is being organized by the cultural department of the state government," said Shinde.

"Coordination should be maintained with the archeology department of the state and central government for the lighting of Raigad on the occasion of the ceremony," He added.

Free bus service for devotees between Mahad and Pachad will be available on the day of the ceremony.