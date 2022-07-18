Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit

It will be Shinde's second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office here on June 30

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will leave for New Delhi late Monday night, though his office has not given any reason for the one-day visit.

He will return to Mumbai late Tuesday night, the CMO informed.

It will be Shinde's second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office here on June 30.

Also Read: Shiv Sena's Ramdas Kadam submits his resignation as party leader

Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis had visited New Delhi on July 8 and 9 and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 20 a batch of pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.